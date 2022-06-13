Alert: Stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street as inflation worries mount, moving the S&P 500 closer to a bear market

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street as inflation worries mount, moving the S&P 500 closer to a bear market.
- Ice Mountain continues to donate water to Flint residents
- How to prevent and survive drownings
- New Mexico residents sue for information on massive wildfire
- 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Los Angeles warehouse party
- Reed City basketball camp draws more than 130 participants
- Grant becomes 1st female golfer to win on European tour
- Georgia Democrat Abrams proposes big boost in teacher pay
- White Kansas fire supervisor suspended over racist sweater
Most Popular
- A selection of votes by Michigan lawmakers for the week ending June 10.
- Reed City was among the most improved softball teams in the state last season and the presence of...
- An impressive aspect of Evart’s softball team this season has been its youth. The Wildcats have...
- Reed City High School held a basketball camp for students ranging from kindergarten through 8th...