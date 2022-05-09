Alert: Sri Lanka deploys troops in the capital after government supporters attack protesters outside president's office

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka deploys troops in the capital after government supporters attack protesters outside president's office.
- Woman in wheelchair struck, killed while crossing road
- 2 rescued from sailboat aground, overturned off New Jersey
- Zac Brown Band replaces Willie Nelson at Jazz Fest
- Piano teacher gets life for molesting young students
- Arizona nuclear plant seeking alternative source of water
- Michiganders warned not to eat PFAS-contaminated freshwater fish
- Law giving tribes sports betting revenue is bittersweet
- Vital Farms: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Most Popular
- BIG RAPIDS – It came down to the wire with Traverse City Central sneaking out a 1-0 win over Big...
- BIG RAPIDS – It was arguably the best softball weather of the season but most likely one of the...
- Jake Ladd’s potential on the Evart baseball team has Josh Johnson excited for a special reason.
- It was a huge week for coach Chris Hansen and his Reed City boys golf team.