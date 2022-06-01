Alert: Special prosecutors decline to charge Wisconsin deputy after second look at 2016 fatal shooting of man sleeping in park

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Special prosecutors decline to charge Wisconsin deputy after second look at 2016 fatal shooting of man sleeping in park.
- Anglers excited for bass fishing
- Police identify victims, suspect in Stanwood quadruple homicide
- Evart city manager resigns
- Osceola County community events calendar
- Evart girls closing in on softball title
- Evart and Pine River track and field see successful conference championship
- Troopers investigated several crashes over Memorial Day weekend
- FDA: Strawberries may contain Hepatitis A virus
Most Popular
- The Green Gold Diner in Evart is kicking off its season of giving with three fundraisers planned...
- Here's how local lawmakers voted in Lansing last week.
- Though identity thieves keep getting craftier, recognizing the signs of identity theft can help...
- To keep drivers safe on the roads Michigan State Police had more troopers patrolling highways...