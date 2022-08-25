Alert: South Korea says it has signed $2.25 billion deal with Russian company to provide components for Egyptian nuclear plant

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has signed $2.25 billion deal with Russian company to provide components for Egyptian nuclear plant.
