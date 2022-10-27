Alert: South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.
- Reader says Reed City parents' behavior crosses the line
- Get the Google Pixel 6a smartphone for less than $300 on Amazon
- Pegasystems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- Michigan man facing multiple child pornography charges
- Crescent Point: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- Western Digital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
- Antero Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- Cimpress: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Most Popular
- Reed City earn wins in tournament, lose to Central Montcalm
- Reed City boys took second on a tie breaker with Benzie Central while the girls were sixth in the...
- For the first time since 1983, the Reed City boys cross country team has won a conference...
- Evart enters the playoffs at 8-1 following Friday’s win at Harrison 41-26 against the 2-7 Hornets...