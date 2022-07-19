Alert: South African officials say the toxic chemical methanol was in the blood of the 21 teens who died at a bar last month.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African officials say the toxic chemical methanol was in the blood of the 21 teens who died at a bar last month.
- Bluegills and crappies 'have been easy to catch'
- Tire and electronic collection scheduled for Aug. 6
- Osceola County Fair kicks off July 23
- Reed City city council to discuss bids, ordinances at July 18 meeting
- Devotion in Motion dance studio to open in Reed City in autumn
- Senior season at Colgate excites former Reed City football standout
- Evart senior overcame major health issues to enjoy state title run
- Osceola County to discuss budget, health care at July 19 meeting
Most Popular
- Patrons at Michigan bars and restaurants may soon see self-serving wine, beer or cocktail taps...
- The Osceola County Board of Commissioners and Committee of the Whole will meet Tuesday morning to...
- Fourteen diverse Michigan sites have been named to the National Register of Historic Places in...
- The Reed City city council has several items on the agenda for the regular Monday evening meeting.