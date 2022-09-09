Alert: Sheriff: Three children among the five found dead of gunshot wounds at Maryland home

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Sheriff: Three children among the five found dead of gunshot wounds at Maryland home.
- ASK AN EXPERT: How to prepare for a disaster
- Reed City junior ignites Coyote attack
- Grossman draws bases-loaded walk in 9th, Braves beat Marlins
- Yankees' Benintendi has broken wrist bone, status uncertain
- Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
- Harbaugh hopes players get a revenue share from 12-team CFP
- Queen Elizabeth II, a monarch bound by duty, dies at 96
- Americans love the 'F-bomb,' and other cuss words
Most Popular
- Instead of cooking the fish for dinner, the fisherman plans to have the rare fish mounted as a...
- After spending nearly 30 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Herman Williams' walked...
- Gas prices sit between $3.69 and $3.89 in Osceola County, showing a decrease of almost 40 cents...
- If you didn't think all of the pumpkin flavored things have been thought of, think again.