Alert: Sheriff: Fugitive in Southern California slaying, teen's abduction killed in high desert shootout with deputies

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff: Fugitive in Southern California slaying, teen's abduction killed in high desert shootout with deputies.
- TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
- 9 Incredible Tiny Home Airbnb Rentals in Northern California
- Evart’s ethereal lights cut through the darkness
- Hawaii man pleads not guilty to kidnap, sex assault of teen
- Brooke Whipple opens bake shop at her farm in Osceola County
- 10 foods that are high in potassium
- Biden administration launches environmental justice office
- Trinity Lutheran Church and School organizes cash mob at Pompeii’s
Most Popular
- A leading organization for creating spaces to amplify social justice issues in Michigan called...
- The 12th annual Ride for a Cure surpassed fundraising goal of $30,000 to support area cancer...
- The Evart Library & Museum celebrated the retirement of its longtime museum director, Aloha...
- Club members place at fall event