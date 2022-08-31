Alert: Serena Williams beats Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in U.S. Open second round at what could be her last tournament (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the first-set tiebreaker score as 7.)

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams beats Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in U.S. Open second round at what could be her last tournament (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the first-set tiebreaker score as 7.).
- McIlroy prepares to 'stomach' LIV Golf players at Wentworth
- Evart motorcycle fun run to raise money for Toys for Toys
- Muskegon River Trash Bash a huge success
- Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
- For Noah Baumbach, ‘White Noise’ is about life and death
- Saginaw girl found killed hours after being reported missing
- Inflation's harsh realities on display as Fed officials meet
- 75-year-old Reed City triathlete still bringing home the gold
Most Popular
- A trial program to help first-time home buyers in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods overcome...
- Reed City resident Louise Devendorf is once again inviting neighbors and friends to get dresses...
- The annual Muskegon River Trash Bash in Evart was a huge success with tons of trash being removed...
- Horses and their riders, as well as campers in the Reed City and Chase area have an opportunity...