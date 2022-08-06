Alert: Senate votes to start debating Dems' climate, energy, health and tax bill, as Biden priorities clear initial hurdle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate votes to start debating Dems' climate, energy, health and tax bill, as Biden priorities clear initial hurdle.
- North End Grocery demolished to make room for new Biggby
- Parents of child who died from fentanyl charged with murder
- White woman calls police on Black man standing at his home
- 5th abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote
- Police: Girl held captive with remains of mother, brother
- Evart’s ethereal lights cut through the darkness
- Analysis: Iran now speaking openly on nuclear bomb prospects
- Evart, Reed City to host music in the park
Most Popular
- Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Journey is set to perform its catalog of global...
- Demolition of the former North End Grocery in Reed City took place July 26 to make room for a new...
- A Wexford County man has been arrested for an unarmed robbery that occurred in July, Michigan...
- The beans have been spilled. Taco Bell announced it is bringing back its fan-favorite Mexican...