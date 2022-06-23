Alert: Senate forces end to GOP filibuster against gun violence bill, setting bipartisan package on pathway to passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate forces end to GOP filibuster against gun violence bill, setting bipartisan package on pathway to passage.
- Reed City approves water improvement, Crossroads Celebration plans
- J&A Grocery gives Reed City a taste of the Mediterranean
- Osceola County community events calendar
- RCAPS board positive about upcoming school year
- Evart prevails in semifinal game
- Evart couple to reopen bowling alley
- Osceola County clerk retires after 30 years
- Evart couple's lottery winfall retold in Paramount+ movie
Most Popular
- Dr. Mark Hamed, the medical for eight counties in Michigan, calls the polio detection "concerning."
- At its monthly board meeting the Reed City Area Public Schools addressed important aspects of...
- Great American Crossroads Celebration plans, a new beer festival, and trail improvements were...
- No menu to speak of, frequent free samples, and a friendly atmosphere are the cornerstones of the...