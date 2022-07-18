Alert: Senate committee subpoenas outgoing Bureau of Prisons director to testify at hearing over abuse, corruption in agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate committee subpoenas outgoing Bureau of Prisons director to testify at hearing over abuse, corruption in agency.
- Tire and electronic collection scheduled for Aug. 6
- Bluegills and crappies 'have been easy to catch'
- Osceola County Fair kicks off July 23
- Reed City city council to discuss bids, ordinances at July 18 meeting
- Devotion in Motion dance studio to open in Reed City in autumn
- No borders: County sheriffs join to find missing LeRoy boy
- Senior season at Colgate excites former Reed City football standout
- Future prospects excite Evart catcher
