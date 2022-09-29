Alert: Senate OKs short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown, provide billions in military, economic aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate OKs short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown, provide billions in military, economic aid to Ukraine.
