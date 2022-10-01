Alert: Russia says it has withdrawn its troops from the city of Lyman as Ukraine's eastern counteroffensive gains more ground

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says it has withdrawn its troops from the city of Lyman as Ukraine's eastern counteroffensive gains more ground.
- Crossroads Theatre Guild prepares for 'The Girls in 509'
- 9 Incredible Tiny Home Airbnb Rentals in Northern California
- Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan
- Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian
- West Michigan band Cold Leather Seats releases new single
- Osceola County residents share photos of last week's storm damage
- Stanwood man sentenced for 2021 fatal crash
- Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020
Most Popular
- A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota...
- A Michigan man is richer today after scratching his way to $500,000 prize in Michigan Lottery's...
- A leading organization for creating spaces to amplify social justice issues in Michigan called...
- The 12th annual Ride for a Cure surpassed fundraising goal of $30,000 to support area cancer...