Alert: Retail sales fall 1.1% in December as shoppers, facing lofty prices and interest rates, pulled back on spending

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales fall 1.1% in December as shoppers, facing lofty prices and interest rates, pulled back on spending.
- Meijer mPerks: Revamped program includes point system
- Multi-generational history growing on Grove Farms in Paris
- Yikes, bed bugs! 4 Michigan cities are among the worst in US
- Reed City, Evart post girls hoop victories
- Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
- Beyond Books: Check out these events at your local library
- Area teams find success in mid-week games
- Activist Greta Thunberg detained in Germany
Most Popular
- It was a great day to be a Coyote wrestler on Saturday. Reed City won the Grayling Team Wrestling...
- Evart basketball earns win while Reed City bowling loses close battle
- Chippewa Hills’ wrestling team won its Central State Activities Association showdown with host...
- Evart girls basketball beat McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday with a strong...