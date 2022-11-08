Alert: Republican James Lankford wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Oklahoma

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican James Lankford wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Oklahoma.
- The Shark EZ Robot Vacuum is $190 off at Walmart today
- KitchenAid's top-rated stand mixer is a whopping $200 off
- The best Walmart Black Friday deals still in stock
- Meet the candidates running for Evart school board
- This massive 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV is only $448 today
- Reed City running back stays on fire
- Artist mom keeps creativity in the family with Halo Custom Design
- 1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing in Los Angeles County fight
Most Popular
- The Reed City Coyotes knew it wasn’t going to be easy taking on a highly regarded Cadillac team...
- Reed City’s boys cross country team made the most of its first appearance as a team in the state...
- Evart’s talented senior running back-linebacker Cole Hopkins is nursing a sore shoulder and the...
- Reed City won the district title against Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday with a massive...