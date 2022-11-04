Alert: Republican Georgia House Speaker David Ralston to step down as speaker at end of year, citing health concerns

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia House Speaker David Ralston to step down as speaker at end of year, citing health concerns.
- TPI Composites: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- House Bill introduced to reduce deer baiting penalty to $1 fine
- Open Text: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
- Snag half off all-inclusive stays at these Hard Rock hotels
- EXPLAINER: Traveling to, around Qatar during FIFA World Cup
- KitchenAid's top-rated stand mixer is a whopping $200 off
- Taseko: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW
Most Popular
- Evart saw a beautiful sunset with not a cloud in the sky Friday, Oct. 28.
- Area fishermen are taking on the challenges of up and down fishing conditions.
- Evart’s girls volleyball team competed with Pine River, Reed City and McBain on Thursday during a...
- Kyrah Gray is in her freshman season but has had enormous success for Evart volleyball on the...