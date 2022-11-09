Alert: Republican Barry Loudermilk wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 11th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Barry Loudermilk wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 11th Congressional District.
- FINAL: Osceola County unofficial election results 2022
- KitchenAid's top-rated stand mixer is a whopping $200 off
- The Shark EZ Robot Vacuum is $190 off at Walmart today
- The best Walmart Black Friday deals still in stock
- Meet the candidates running for Evart school board
- This massive 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV is only $448 today
- Artist mom keeps creativity in the family with Halo Custom Design
- Reed City running back stays on fire
Most Popular
- This story contains unofficial results for the November 2022 general election in Osceola County....
- Reed City and the Morley Community Center received grants to plant trees with help from the DNR,...
- A wet weekend was expected to put a damper on fishing but anglers were still hopeful of finding...
- Reed City won the district title last Friday behind a big performance by running back Bryson...