Alert: Prosecutor says suspect in July 4 parade shooting charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder, more charges to come.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutor says suspect in July 4 parade shooting charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder, more charges to come.
- Is the Price right at Belding?
- Twin Creek Nature Area hosts ecology camp in Evart
- Evart holds activities for Fourth of July, sesquicentennial
- What is Wordle and why is it so popular?
- Countries where Amazon is not the most-used e-commerce platform
- MSU Extension offers pandemic-related assistance
- Ice Mountain receives award for Twin Creek Nature Area project
- Senior season at Colgate excites former Reed City football standout
Most Popular
- Twin Creek Nature Area in Evart hosted a group of students from Marion Public Schools in the...
- Ice Mountain has won the Wildlife Habitat Council’s Green Infrastructure Project award for its...
- It was a season in the history books for Evart’s softball team, establishing its Division 3...
- Pine River softball saw some success on the diamond this season, beating Reed City in the...