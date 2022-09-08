Alert: Prime Minister Liz Truss says UK is 'devastated' by death of the queen, the 'rock' on which modern Britain was built

Where to find the cheapest gas in Osceola County Gas prices sit between $3.69 and $3.89 in Osceola County, showing a decrease of almost 40 cents...

Pumpkin spice ramen noodles coming to some Walmarts If you didn't think all of the pumpkin flavored things have been thought of, think again.

Holy mackerel: "50 foot megalodon" surprises researchers Researchers thought they had some deep evidence that an extinct shark was caught on sonar, but as...