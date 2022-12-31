Alert: Pope Francis, in first public comments since death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, praises his kindness, faith

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis, in first public comments since death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, praises his kindness, faith.
- TX WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
- WA Forecast
- TX WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
- CT Forecast
- Maryland 16, No. 25 NC State 12
- CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
- Roswell zoo reopens day after 4 animals die in dog attack
- Osceola County man reflects on unique tip-up invention
Most Popular
- The Reed City city council approved a contract with Republic Services for solid waste management...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- The official start of winter is right around the corner and Consumers Energy is providing funding...
- Reed City basketball earned its second win of the season with a win over Grant. Xavier Allen led...