Alert: Polls open in Brazil for election that could return a leftist president after four years of far-right politics

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Polls open in Brazil for election that could return a leftist president after four years of far-right politics.
- Alert: Officials say 125 soccer fans and 2 police were trampled to death...
- Annual hot air balloon festival draws global audience to US
- Asian shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street
- 9 Incredible Tiny Home Airbnb Rentals in Northern California
- 1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor
- Worst Brazil forest fires in a decade, yet election silence
- US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by
- Two prophets, century-old prayer duel inspire Zion mosque
Most Popular
- A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota...
- A Michigan man is richer today after scratching his way to $500,000 prize in Michigan Lottery's...
- A leading organization for creating spaces to amplify social justice issues in Michigan called...
- The 12th annual Ride for a Cure surpassed fundraising goal of $30,000 to support area cancer...