Alert: Police tell Somali state media there are "scores" of casualties after 2 blasts at a busy junction in Somalia's capital.

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police tell Somali state media there are "scores" of casualties after 2 blasts at a busy junction in Somalia's capital.
- Reader says Reed City parents' behavior crosses the line
- Lithium Americas Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- ResMed: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
- DexCom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- SkyWest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- This 58-inch TV is under $200 during Walmart's Black Friday sale
- Medical Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- TAL Education: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Most Popular
- Reed City earn wins in tournament, lose to Central Montcalm
- Reed City boys took second on a tie breaker with Benzie Central while the girls were sixth in the...
- For the first time since 1983, the Reed City boys cross country team has won a conference...
- Evart enters the playoffs at 8-1 following Friday’s win at Harrison 41-26 against the 2-7 Hornets...