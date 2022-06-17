Alert: Police say the 3rd victim of an Alabama church shooting, an 84-year-old woman, has died at a hospital

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police say the 3rd victim of an Alabama church shooting, an 84-year-old woman, has died at a hospital.
- Review: Hardboiled detective novel meets modern-day issues
- Evart couple's lottery winfall retold in Paramount+ movie
- Crossroads Picnic Showcase makes for groovy Fridays in Reed City
- Osceola County senior center renovations progressing steadily
- Evart Area Fire millage used for new truck, protective gear
- Reed City High School names honor roll students
- "Shop around the track" in Reed City draws a crowd
- Reed City schools’ summer meal program open to students
Most Popular
- Throughout the summer, school administrations continue working to provide services to students,...
- Reed City Area Public Schools recently released students named to the honor roll for the third...
- Reed City Area Public Schools recently released students named to the honor roll for the third...
- Crossroads Picnic Showcase is back for another month of music.