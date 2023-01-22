Alert: Police say suspect remains on the loose after 10 killed, 10 others wounded in shooting at Los Angeles-area dance club

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Police say suspect remains on the loose after 10 killed, 10 others wounded in shooting at Los Angeles-area dance club.
- Hathaway, McKenzie anchor stylish adaptation of 'Eileen'
- HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Saskatoon
- Justice for Janette walk to take place in Reed City
- Without Curry, Warriors make 23 3-pointers and beat Cavs
- Supreme Court: Justices interviewed as part of leak probe
- Police say a human skull found at Phoenix mountain preserve
- Mast sentenced to 30 years in prison for child porn charge
- Osceola County man reflects on unique tip-up invention
Most Popular
- It was a great day to be a Coyote wrestler on Saturday. Reed City won the Grayling Team Wrestling...
- Evart basketball earns win while Reed City bowling loses close battle
- Chippewa Hills’ wrestling team won its Central State Activities Association showdown with host...
- Evart girls basketball beat McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday with a strong...