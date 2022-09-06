Alert: Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge

Reed City junior ignites Coyote attack It’s a young Reed City boys soccer team, which will have a tough home game today against Big Rapids.

From softball to volleyball: Decker getting the job done Brooklyn Decker has been an outstanding player for Evart in various sports and it includes...

Meet Evart's Kaden DuBreuil: The professor Evart opened the season with a 34-20 win over Beaverton and players like Kaden DuBreuil are...