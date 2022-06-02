Alert: Police: Tulsa medical building shooter was patient who'd recently underwent back surgery, had been complaining of pain

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police: Tulsa medical building shooter was patient who'd recently underwent back surgery, had been complaining of pain.
