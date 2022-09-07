Alert: Police: Sheriff's deputy in custody after fatal shooting of couple in Northern California; suspect turned himself in

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Police: Sheriff's deputy in custody after fatal shooting of couple in Northern California; suspect turned himself in.
- 2022 Detroit Auto Show, here's what's new
- Georgia officials: DNA shows trucker killed teen in 1988
- Meet Evart's Kaden DuBreuil: The professor
- PHOTOS: Oxford Farm opens fall season with corn mazes, pumpkins
- Hartman medically cleared to return for No. 23 Wake Forest
- Stocks charge higher on Wall Street, erasing weekly losses
- TX Forecast
- Osceola County community events calendar
Most Popular
- Oxford Farm in Hersey welcomed fall with its opening weekend of corn mazes, games, photo ops and...
- Cedar Point announced the permanent retirement of the Top Thrill Dragster Sept. 6.
- A Bay County woman was excited to win more than $2,000 on Club Keno. However, her winnings far...
- Anglers are hoping for a strong start to September.