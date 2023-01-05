Alert: Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims' home a dozen times since June

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims' home a dozen times since June.
