Alert: Police: Gunman who opened fire at an Indianapolis-area mall was a 20-year-old local man

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Police: Gunman who opened fire at an Indianapolis-area mall was a 20-year-old local man.
- Tire and electronic collection scheduled for Aug. 6
- Osceola County Fair kicks off July 23
- Reed City city council to discuss bids, ordinances at July 18 meeting
- Devotion in Motion dance studio to open in Reed City in autumn
- No borders: County sheriffs join to find missing LeRoy boy
- Bluegills and crappies 'have been easy to catch'
- Senior season at Colgate excites former Reed City football standout
- Economics of war: Pain for Europe now, later for Russia
Most Popular
- Looking for an easy catch of fish? Try bluegills and crappies.
- Terry Martin will be giving up one coaching job but keeping another while taking on his new...
- Grandstand events include tractor, horse, and truck pulls
- Riley Ransom is a talented three-sport athlete who, like many others, is having a very busy...