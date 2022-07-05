Alert: Police: Gunman at July 4 parade fired more than 70 rounds, evaded initial capture by blending into fleeing crowd

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police: Gunman at July 4 parade fired more than 70 rounds, evaded initial capture by blending into fleeing crowd.
- Is the Price right at Belding?
- What is Wordle and why is it so popular?
- Twin Creek Nature Area hosts ecology camp in Evart
- Evart holds activities for Fourth of July, sesquicentennial
- MSU Extension offers pandemic-related assistance
- A season to remember for the Wildcats
- Countries where Amazon is not the most-used e-commerce platform
- Millennial Money: Getting therapy when cost is a barrier
Most Popular
- Pine River softball saw some success on the diamond this season, beating Reed City in the...
- Monty Price was in familiar surroundings on Tuesday when he brought his Belding football team to...
- Josh Johnson is a true believer in summer baseball. The veteran Evart baseball coach started his...
- Nolan Theunick ended his sports career on a high note for Evart’s baseball team.