Alert: Police: Alabama church shooter was 71-year-old man who occasionally attended services, acted alone and now in custody (CLARIFIES: This APNewsAlert has been edited to clarify that the shooter was an occasional attendee of the church).

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police: Alabama church shooter was 71-year-old man who occasionally attended services, acted alone and now in custody (CLARIFIES: This APNewsAlert has been edited to clarify that the shooter was an occasional attendee of the church).

