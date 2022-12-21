Alert: Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died, his son tells The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died, his son tells The Associated Press.
- Strong first half not enough to Reed City girls basketball
- Evart board approves robotics coaching staff
- Regulators back streamlined system to challenge rail rates
- Freight train carrying iron ore derails in California
- Pastor's Pen: Charlie Brown and the true meaning of Christmas
- Reed City wrestlers second at South Haven
- Consumers Energy providing home heating assistance this winter
- A Gray night for the Wildcats: Sisters lead Evart over Manton
Most Popular
- Reed City girls basketball fell to Grant in CSAA Conference action on Friday despite a strong...
- Reed City placed second at the eight-team South Haven Invitational going 4-1 on the day
- A solid early half of the wrestling season continues for the Reed City Coyotes, who are now 7-2
- Sisters Addy and Kyrah Gray had another huge night for Evart’s girls basketball team in a 59-43...