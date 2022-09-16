Alert: 'Phantom of the Opera,' Broadway's longest running show in history, scheduled to close in early 2023, reports say

NEW YORK (AP) — 'Phantom of the Opera,' Broadway's longest running show in history, scheduled to close in early 2023, reports say.
- Berlin museum approaches ethnological collection in new ways
- Red Antler Farm brings native New Zealand pigs to Reed City
- Amnesty says 6 from minority Shiite family killed by Taliban
- Depositors storm 5 banks as Lebanon's cash crisis worsens
- Microsoft's $69B Activision deal faces in-depth UK inquiry
- Chile presents appeal to FIFA in World Cup case with Ecuador
- Biden calls South Africa a vital voice despite Russia stance
- Evart’s ethereal lights cut through the darkness
Most Popular
- Federal grant dollars are going toward post-conviction DNA testing in Michigan to help the...
- Thanks to tips from the public, Michigan State Police said two women in their 20's have been...
- A Venezuelan family seeking asylum in the United States was bused to New York in May, per Gov....
- Later this month the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be conducting some nighttime...