Alert: Oslo Pride organizers have canceled Saturday's Pride parade after overnight mass shooting

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Oslo Pride organizers have canceled Saturday's Pride parade after overnight mass shooting.
- J&A Grocery gives Reed City a taste of the Mediterranean
- Whitmer urges state Supreme Court to protect access to abortion
- Ebels new coffee shop offers bridge to community
- RCAPS board positive about upcoming school year
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Four-Evening' game
- Reed City approves water improvement, Crossroads Celebration plans
- Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
- Health department offering free HIV testing June 27
Most Popular
- Any kind of light, even set as dim as possible, isn't good for you when you're trying to get a...
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Health and...
- The conference, set for July 13, will allow people to learn from and ask questions of brain...
- Dr. Mark Hamed, the medical for eight counties in Michigan, calls the polio detection "concerning."