Alert: Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot serving eviction papers; second deputy in stable condition

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot serving eviction papers; second deputy in stable condition.
- After years of scrutiny of NY detective, a case gets retried
- Gulf Coast 'ghost wolves': 5 things to know
- These are the best snacks to bring on your next hike
- Tom Lounsbury: One visit to Hocking Hills just not enough
- Kids Again: Red Sox, Orioles cardboard race Little Leaguers
- Giant sharks once roamed the seas, feasting on huge meals
- 'Time stopped': Ukrainians long to go home as war drags on
- CDC reports 'fast-moving' E. coli outbreak in Michigan
Most Popular
- Evart’s volleyball team is expected to be a major force in the Highland Conference, and among the...
- Jake Ladd is among the reasons Evart ‘s football team is expected to be very formidable on the...
- Federal student loan borrowers are waiting on the edge of their seats to see what President Joe...
- Football has been successful in this northeastern Osceola County community, and the Eagles are...