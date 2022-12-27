Alert: Officials: State, military police to enforce driving ban in snow-covered Buffalo; flooding possible as weather warms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Officials: State, military police to enforce driving ban in snow-covered Buffalo; flooding possible as weather warms.
- Bowflex adjustableweights are mega-discounted on Amazon right now
- Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start
- Evart high schoolers turn younger kids' drawings into 3D art
- Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3
- Wisconsin Republicans, Evers clash over tax cuts, schools
- Brooke Whipple opens bake shop at her farm in Osceola County
- ASK AN EXPERT: Do you need winter tires in Michigan?
- Two men arrested on Thursday in connection to LeRoy bank robbery
Most Popular
- The official start of winter is right around the corner and Consumers Energy is providing funding...
- Reed City basketball earned its second win of the season with a win over Grant. Xavier Allen led...
- Reed City girls basketball fell to Grant in CSAA Conference action on Friday despite a strong...
- Reed City placed second at the eight-team South Haven Invitational going 4-1 on the day