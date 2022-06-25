Alert: Norwegian security service raises terror alert level after mass shooting

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norwegian security service raises terror alert level after mass shooting.
- Ebels new coffee shop offers bridge to community
- J&A Grocery gives Reed City a taste of the Mediterranean
- Whitmer urges state Supreme Court to protect access to abortion
- Reed City approves water improvement, Crossroads Celebration plans
- RCAPS board positive about upcoming school year
- Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
- Health department offering free HIV testing June 27
- Stars turn out for Dior's 19,000 blooms at Paris show
Most Popular
- Any kind of light, even set as dim as possible, isn't good for you when you're trying to get a...
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Health and...
- The conference, set for July 13, will allow people to learn from and ask questions of brain...
- Dr. Mark Hamed, the medical for eight counties in Michigan, calls the polio detection "concerning."