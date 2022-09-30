Alert: NATO chief: War in Ukraine at “a pivotal moment;” Putin’s land grab is “the most serious escalation" since war began

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO chief: War in Ukraine at “a pivotal moment;” Putin’s land grab is “the most serious escalation" since war began.
- CarMax, Rite Aid fall; Enerpac, Vail Resorts rise
- Zinke put on defensive over past lies in US House debate
- Someone won $5.42 million on Lotto 47, ticket sold online
- Appeals court vacates asset freeze for ex-utility regulator
- Mexico is world's deadliest spot for environmental activists
- Man sentenced to 9 years for scamming Home Depot
- HULLIHEN TRIAL: Father testifies about turning son over to police after...
- Michigan man wins $500k on scratch-off lottery ticket
Most Popular
- A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota...
- A Michigan man is richer today after scratching his way to $500,000 prize in Michigan Lottery's...
- A leading organization for creating spaces to amplify social justice issues in Michigan called...
- The 12th annual Ride for a Cure surpassed fundraising goal of $30,000 to support area cancer...