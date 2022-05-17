Alert: Musk says deal to buy Twitter can’t go forward unless company can show that less than 5% of accounts are fake or spam

LONDON (AP) — Musk says deal to buy Twitter can’t go forward unless company can show that less than 5% of accounts are fake or spam.
- Reed City grad, Veteran receives distinguished alumni award
- Group of residents plan splash pad in Reed City
- PHOTO: Blessing of the Hands at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- Reed City's cinderella softball story continues
- Dispose of unused, unwanted prescriptions April 30
- Don't get fooled by these dangerous mushrooms
- Addiction meetings coming to Evart Fire Department
- Just Kutz owner does more than just cut hair in Reed City
Most Popular
- REED CITY – Big Rapids’ softball team took another major step toward the Central State Activities...
- REED CITY – Reed City snuck out a pair of 6-5 and 2-0 wins over arch-rival Big Rapids in...
- No one can accuse Reed City freshman Tyler Frederick of not using her head when it comes to...
- Reed City has shown vast improvement from a softball squad which struggled for wins a year ago.