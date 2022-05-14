Alert: 'Multiple people' shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket and alleged shooter in custody, police say

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — 'Multiple people' shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket and alleged shooter in custody, police say.
- See photos of Reed City's 'bring your tractor to school' day
- Reed City's Spring Fling Craft Show highlights local talent
- Yanks fans pelt Cleveland outfielders with debris after win
- Oilers' Nurse suspended 1 game for head-butting Danault
- Gov. Whitmer coordinates statewide response to baby formula short
- NC governor reveals what he wants to do with $6.2B surplus
- Manulife: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
- Grains higher, Livestock mixed
Most Popular
- There are two weeks left for licensed childcare providers to apply for the Child Care...
- Northwestern University researchers have discovered a master gene that will overcome a "major...
- But as the saying goes, "a classic never dies," that's certainly applicable to the five most...
- Three red fox kits died from highly pathogenic avian influenza in Michigan, which is the state's...