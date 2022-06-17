Alert: Michigan court rejects last appeal from Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for assaulting gymnasts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan court rejects last appeal from Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for assaulting gymnasts.
- Evart couple's lottery winfall retold in Paramount+ movie
- Osceola County senior center renovations progressing steadily
- "Shop around the track" in Reed City draws a crowd
- Review: Hardboiled detective novel meets modern-day issues
- Sheriff: Father accused in Stanwood quadruple homicide
- Health Matters: Community connections
- Michigan pushing FDA to regulate synthetic nicotine products
- Osceola County community events calendar
Most Popular
- New drinking water health warnings for four per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as...
- This would include a ban on all products that include a flavor other than tobacco and strict...
- Police have identified a suspect in the quadruple homicide of a family of four last month in...
- The 2022-23 Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund application period is now open to groups...