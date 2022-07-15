Alert: Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, responsible for 1985 torture, killing of DEA agent

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, responsible for 1985 torture, killing of DEA agent.
- County sheriffs work together to find missing LeRoy boy
- Michigan Works! holds hiring party July 15 in Reed City
- First responders unite to find missing 2-year-old from LeRoy
- EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease
- Toys for Tots raises money at Reed City yard sale
- China opens former air raid shelters amid heat wave
- 5 workers hospitalized after gutter, power line incident
- Reed City Feed & Supply is a go-to for farmers, 4-H'ers
Most Popular
- There’s more to a cemetery than just the eternally interred. Just about every stone artistically...
- The No. 9 jersey wearer played in more World Series games than anyone in the 1960s winning three...
- Motor City, once featured in a TIME Special Report called "The Tragedy of Detroit - How a great...
- Michigan Works! West Central will be hosting a hiring party Friday, July 15, with free food and...