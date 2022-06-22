Alert: Massachusetts' highest court rules that a referendum on imposing a "millionaire tax" can go before voters in November

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts' highest court rules that a referendum on imposing a "millionaire tax" can go before voters in November.
- Osceola County clerk retires after 30 years
- Osceola County community events calendar
- How mental health in older adults can be brushed aside
- Fishing success extremely impressive
- Evart prevails in semifinal game
- Pine River baseball saw strong season behind all-conference players
- Lofquist puts cap on versatile Coyote career
- Will Evart softball team return to state finals next season?
Most Popular
- The 300th win in Amanda Brown’s Evart softball coaching career will be an easy one to remember.
- No one was more excited than Kate Gostlin over Evart’s trip to the state fuals at Michigan State...
- Reed City softball coach Roger Steig wasted little time in preparing for the 2023 season once his...
- Fishing success is expected to remain strong in upcoming days.