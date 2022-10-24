Alert: Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67.
- Reader says Reed City parents' behavior crosses the line
- 'American Idol' finalist dies in vehicle crash
- Fantastic defensive performance leads to a Reed City win in overtime
- Area fishing reports remain favorable
- Trans student defends bathroom usage at Reed City board meeting
- Court rejects appeal to give American Samoans citizenship
- Wisconsin gov won't back abortion exceptions if ban remains
- IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war
Most Popular
- Reed City boys took second on a tie breaker with Benzie Central while the girls were sixth in the...
- For the first time since 1983, the Reed City boys cross country team has won a conference...
- Evart enters the playoffs at 8-1 following Friday’s win at Harrison 41-26 against the 2-7 Hornets...
- After averaging over 54 points per game over the course of the season, it would come as a...