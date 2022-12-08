Alert: Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding flow creeping toward key Big Island highway, scientists say

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding flow creeping toward key Big Island highway, scientists say.
- Reed City boys basketball team looks to have successful season
- Last-minute holiday travel deals to snag this weekend
- Several Evart football players named to MHSFCA All-Region team
- Portugal: Woman dead after overnight rains flood Lisbon
- Michigan's Brayden Lape advances into 'The Voice' finals
- Police: Chicago-area man killed 4 family members, himself
- Walz touts opportunities from massive $17.6B budget surplus
- SOCIAL SECURITY: Attorney fee cap has been increased
Most Popular
- Balanced scoring paved the way to a 60-32 Highland Conference win for Evart over Beal City on...
- Reed City football saw 10 players named to the CSAA Gold All-Conference team in 2022 after a...
- Evart football had 10 players named to the MHSFCA All-Region teams, including QB Preston Wallace,...
- Reed City senior Nora Smoes has to admit she still loves soccer. But cross country has motivated...