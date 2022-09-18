Alert: Las Vegas Aces are WNBA champions for the first time, beating Connecticut Sun in four games

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Las Vegas Aces are WNBA champions for the first time, beating Connecticut Sun in four games.
- Minnesota 49, Colorado 7
- No. 5 Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20
- No. 9 Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0
- Ebels General Store becomes new staple in Reed City
- In world beset by turbulence, nations' leaders gather at UN
- Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
- Motorcyclist ejected in crash, then fatally struck by BART train
- No. 18 Florida 31, South Florida 28
Most Popular
- Everyone is encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets and take advantage of a free drug...
- The city of Evart celebrated its sesquicentennial throughout the month of July with a host of...
- Federal grant dollars are going toward post-conviction DNA testing in Michigan to help the...
- Thanks to tips from the public, Michigan State Police said two women in their 20's have been...