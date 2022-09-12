Alert: King Charles III arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse, where his mother's coffin lies ahead of procession in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — King Charles III arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse, where his mother's coffin lies ahead of procession in Edinburgh.
- Miniature horse farm is a pony lover's dream
- Harry Styles hits Toronto for 'My Policeman' premiere
- Rian Johnson unpeels 'Glass Onion,' his 'Knives Out' sequel
- Small plane crashes into Lake Hartwell
- Michelle Obama supports Tiafoe in US Open semifinals
- Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland
- Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll
- No. 4 Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10
Most Popular
- A new survey shows that the "f-word," or as it's most commonly known, the "f-bomb," is used the...
- Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a shooting that injured two teens,...
- Instead of cooking the fish for dinner, the fisherman plans to have the rare fish mounted as a...
- After spending nearly 30 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Herman Williams' walked...