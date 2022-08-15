Alert: Kenya’s electoral commission chair declares Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election.

Reed City's Great American Crossroads Celebration returns Aug.... The Great American Crossroads Celebration is set for another year of family-fun festivities in...

Novavax vaccine for COVID-19 now available in Michigan Michigan residents ages 18 and older have a fourth COVID-19 vaccine option called Novavax to help...

Saginaw man arrested on child pornography charges A 32-year-old Saginaw man is facing several felonies involving the possession and distribution of...