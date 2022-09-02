Alert: Justice Dept. releases more detailed inventory of items seized during FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. releases more detailed inventory of items seized during FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last month.
